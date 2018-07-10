Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:48, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
16:26, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey's new vice president sworn into office
Turkey's new vice president sworn into office

Ministers of Turkey's new presidential system take their oath of office

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's first vice president Fuat Oktay was sworn into office in the parliament on Tuesday.

Following his swearing-in, the ministers of the new presidential system took their oath in the general assembly that was chaired by Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Monday.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmakers left the general assembly while Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was taking his oath of office.

After the swearing-in ceremony, ministers Suleyman Soylu, Berat Albayrak, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Abdulhamit Gul gave up their seats in the parliament as per the constitution.

Lawmakers have to resign after being appointed as ministers.

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party that held 295 seats after the June 24 election now holds 291 seats in the 600-seats parliament.



Related Turkey Fuat Oktay
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
TANAP project vital for Turkey Azerbaijan
TANAP project vital for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Gas pipeline project is strategic investment, says President Erdogan on traditional visit to Baku after inauguration
Turkey's new vice president sworn into office
Turkey's new vice president sworn into office

Ministers of Turkey's new presidential system take their oath of office
Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey
Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey

'Turkey has made great progress under Erdogan's leadership,' says Azerbaijani parliament speaker
New faces take up economic administration
New faces take up economic administration

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces new Cabinet
Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness trust
Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness, trust

Abdulhamit Gul says mechanisms to purge malfunctions in justice system to be devised  
General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff
General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar appointed as Minister of National Defense
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests made in Aegean province of Izmir
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

Oktay has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry since June 2016
President Erdogan to make top military appointments
President Erdogan to make top military appointments

New presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's fresh start
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's ‘fresh start’

After swearing-in ceremony at parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives inaugural address at presidential complex
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack

Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey

Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry

News

Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

TANAP project vital for Turkey, Azerbaijan
TANAP project vital for Turkey Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey
Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey

New faces take up economic administration
New faces take up economic administration

Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness, trust
Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness trust

16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 