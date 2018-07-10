Turkey's new vice president sworn into office

World Bulletin / News Desk
Following his swearing-in, the ministers of the new presidential system took their oath in the general assembly that was chaired by Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Monday.
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmakers left the general assembly while Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was taking his oath of office.
After the swearing-in ceremony, ministers Suleyman Soylu, Berat Albayrak, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Abdulhamit Gul gave up their seats in the parliament as per the constitution.
Lawmakers have to resign after being appointed as ministers.
The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party that held 295 seats after the June 24 election now holds 291 seats in the 600-seats parliament.
Gas pipeline project is strategic investment, says President Erdogan on traditional visit to Baku after inauguration
Ministers of Turkey's new presidential system take their oath of office
'Turkey has made great progress under Erdogan's leadership,' says Azerbaijani parliament speaker
Abdulhamit Gul says mechanisms to purge malfunctions in justice system to be devised
Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar appointed as Minister of National Defense
Oktay has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry since June 2016
New presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday
Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system
After swearing-in ceremony at parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives inaugural address at presidential complex
Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry