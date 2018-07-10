Turkey's new vice president sworn into office

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's first vice president Fuat Oktay was sworn into office in the parliament on Tuesday.

Following his swearing-in, the ministers of the new presidential system took their oath in the general assembly that was chaired by Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Monday.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmakers left the general assembly while Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was taking his oath of office.

After the swearing-in ceremony, ministers Suleyman Soylu, Berat Albayrak, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Abdulhamit Gul gave up their seats in the parliament as per the constitution.

Lawmakers have to resign after being appointed as ministers.

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party that held 295 seats after the June 24 election now holds 291 seats in the 600-seats parliament.