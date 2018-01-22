Spain court suspend Puigdemont as lawmaker

World Bulletin / News Desk
Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and five other separatists be suspended as regional lawmakers after concluding a probe into their succession bid.
A total of 25 separatist leaders are under investigation for their involvement in a failed independence declaration on October 27, which prompted Spain's then government to sack the regional executive and impose direct rule on Catalonia.
This was only lifted last month when a new separatist executive took office in Catalonia after snap regional elections in December voted pro-independence parties back into power.
Of the 25, 13 are accused of rebellion and risk up to 25 years in prison.
Nine are in preventative custody in Spain while four others fled abroad and are wanted by Spanish courts.
Puigdemont is awaiting possible extradition from Germany.
While they could not take part in parliamentary sessions in Barcelona, the six lawmakers kept their posts after being elected in the December polls, delegating their votes to party colleagues.
With the suspension, Catalan separatist parties will have to replace them if they want to maintain their absolute majority of 70 of the parliament's 135 seats.
"This decision highlights the quality level of the state's democracy," Puigdemont tweeted.
"Citizens' votes, shattered by a 'justice system' that continues to engage in politics."
The court's ruling comes a day after Catalonia's new separatist president Quim Torra met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, with both pledging to ease tensions despite divergences over the region's right to self-determination.
Now that the court's probe is over, a trial is inching closer. Spanish media say it could take place in October.
First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.