Turkish Treasury borrows over $1.9B

The Turkish Treasury borrowed a total of nearly 9.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.93 billion) from domestic markets on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The Treasury Undersecretariat reported that 3.58 billion Turkish liras ($760 million) in two-year fixed coupon government bonds (semiannually, re-open, eighth issue) were sold in an auction.

The government bonds will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Nov. 13, 2019. The total tender amounted to 7.33 billion Turkish liras ($1. 56 billion) with a 48.8 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 490-day government bonds was accepted at 9.67 percent, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 19.34 and 20.28 percent, respectively.

In Monday's second auction, the Treasury issued seven-year floating-rate government bonds (semiannually, first issue) totaling 2.61 billion Turkish liras ($555.4 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of July 2, 2025.

According to the undersecretariat, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 5.37 billion Turkish liras ($1.14 billion), with a 48.7 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,548-day government bonds was accepted at 8.71 percent, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 17.41 and 18.17 percent, respectively.

In the day's last auction, the Treasury issued 10-year fixed-coupon government bonds (semiannually, re-open, fourth issue) totaling 2.89 billion Turkish liras ($614.3 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of March 8, 2028.

According to the undersecretariat, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 5.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion), with a 56.4 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 3,528-day government bonds was accepted at 8.44 percent, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 16.89 and 17.60 percent, respectively.

The Treasury has also borrowed nearly 12.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.75 billion) from domestic markets via three auctions on Monday.

As noted in the undersecretariat's domestic borrowing strategy, a total of 19 auctions is planned to be held from this June through the end of August.