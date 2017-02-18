Press agenda on July 12

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Parliament’s general assembly to elect its speaker.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Second and final day of NATO summit with the attendance of leaders of 29 countries.
BRUSSELS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend third session meeting of NATO heads of state and government plus session on Afghanistan.
BRUSSELS - Erdogan also to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference at end of summit.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump to attend dinner in Oxford hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPECIAL REPORT:
Pakistan: Karachi up for grabs in upcoming election
By Aamir Latif
KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - Everyone wants a piece of Karachi -- or so it seems -- in the upcoming general election on July 25.
