Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:53, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Media
09:13, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Press agenda on July 12
Press agenda on July 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 12, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Parliament’s general assembly to elect its speaker. 

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Second and final day of NATO summit with the attendance of leaders of 29 countries.

BRUSSELS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend third session meeting of NATO heads of state and government plus session on Afghanistan.

BRUSSELS - Erdogan also to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference at end of summit. 

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump to attend dinner in Oxford hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

Pakistan: Karachi up for grabs in upcoming election

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - Everyone wants a piece of Karachi -- or so it seems -- in the upcoming general election on July 25.

 



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on July 12
Press agenda on July 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 12, 2018
Press agenda on July 11
Press agenda on July 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday July 11, 2018
Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Here are the main topics Worldbulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Press agenda on July 09
Press agenda on July 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 9, 2018
Press agenda on July 08
Press agenda on July 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 8, 2018
Press agenda on July 07
Press agenda on July 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 7, 2018
Press agenda on July 06
Press agenda on July 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 6, 2018
Press agenda on July 05
Press agenda on July 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 5, 2018
Press agenda on July 04
Press agenda on July 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Press agenda on July 03
Press agenda on July 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Press agenda on July 02
Press agenda on July 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 2, 2018
Press agenda on July 01
Press agenda on July 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 1, 2018
Press agenda on June 30
Press agenda on June 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 30, 2018
Press agenda on June 29
Press agenda on June 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018
Press agenda on June 28
Press agenda on June 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 28, 2018
Press agenda on June 27
Press agenda on June 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 27, 2018

News

Press agenda on July 11
Press agenda on July 11

Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Press agenda on July 09
Press agenda on July 09

Press agenda on July 08
Press agenda on July 08

Press agenda on July 07
Press agenda on July 07

Press agenda on July 06
Press agenda on July 06






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 