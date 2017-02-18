09:13, 12 July 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on July 12

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Parliament’s general assembly to elect its speaker.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Second and final day of NATO summit with the attendance of leaders of 29 countries.

BRUSSELS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend third session meeting of NATO heads of state and government plus session on Afghanistan.

BRUSSELS - Erdogan also to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference at end of summit.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump to attend dinner in Oxford hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SPECIAL REPORT:

Pakistan: Karachi up for grabs in upcoming election

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - Everyone wants a piece of Karachi -- or so it seems -- in the upcoming general election on July 25.