Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:52, 12 July 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:27, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite

World Bulletin / News Desk

American experts on Wednesday warned of the threat posed by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in the country.

"I believe that the Gulen movement in the U.S. presents a unique and unusual security threat," said Mark Hall, producer, screenwriter and director of the documentary "Killing Ed", which probed the financial practices of FETO-linked charter schools in the U.S.

Speaking at the panel "July 15 Coup attempt: Two Years Later" organized by the Global Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., Hall said FETO threatens the U.S. mainly by bringing in unqualified employees from other countries, especially from Turkey, as well as through money laundering and forgery of documents, deceiving local and federal authorities.

He noted that the terror group has also been financing major public relations firms for ages to convince American society that they are compatible with democratic, moderate American values. But a closer investigation reveals exactly the opposite. 

"The Gulen movement has financed over a 19-year period a huge PR movement to provide a story about who they are. But when you look more closely, it is not a group that is democratic or that has the U.S.’ best interests in mind," Hall said. 

Emphasizing that FETO's U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen needs to be extradited to Turkey, he added that the U.S. government should also pay attention to the immigration issues related to FETO-linked charter schools.

"The schools should be removed from receiving tax dollars," he said. 

 FETO and Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Hall, in a previous panel, said he heard about the July 15 defeated coup from TV news while he was in the process of filming a documentary, and "it was no surprise" to him to learn that FETO was behind the coup attempt.

Another speaker at the panel, Abraham Wagner, who is a lecturer in national security law at Columbia Law School, said the corruption in taxes and immigration that FETO commits in the U.S. needs to be examined thoroughly.

He also said that FETO is not known in America in detail.

"There is not a great deal of awareness in America among the public or the media about what the Gulen movement is," Wagner said. "It is unfortunate that it hasn’t gotten the media coverage or official law enforcement coverage that it needs."

Mary Addi, who formerly taught at a Gulen movement school in the U.S., also spoke at the panel.

Addi said she first learned that her Turkish husband, who also taught at the school, was part of the movement when she realized he was giving 40 percent of his salary back to the movement.

"I said to my husband, 'Do you get that this is not legal? They are extorting money from you,'” she said, describing it as "illegal and money laundering".

Stating that FETO attempted to force her husband to divorce her because she was investigating its corruption, Addi said she worked with her husband to gather evidence of wrongdoing at the schools and submitted it to the relevant authorities.

However, she said she has been told that the biggest problem the agencies investigating the movement are facing is tracking the money.

 Addi also said she has been giving interviews to foreign media outlets while American media outlets turn a blind eye to the issue. 

“Where are our government officials? Why is our own country not doing anything about these schools?

 "There is not a doubt in my mind as to whether they are insidious, dangerous and terrorists."



Related US FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.

News

Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

US readies $200 billion in additional Chinese tariffs
US readies 200 billion in additional Chinese tariffs

Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Iran says Trump 'destabilising' oil market
Iran says Trump 'destabilising' oil market






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 