Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:53, 12 July 2018 Thursday
World
09:51, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of deaths in Nicaragua from a months-long crackdown on antigovernment protests has risen to 264, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) said Wednesday.

“As recorded by the CIDH since the start of the repression against social protests, 264 people have been killed and more than 1,800 have been injured,” CIDH Executive Secretary Paulo Abrao said at a meeting of the Organization of American States, of which the CIDH is a member.

The CIDH reported on June 19 that 212 had died and 1,337 had been wounded.

The Nicaraguan government has not released official figures for more than a month. On May 31, following deadly clashes on Mother’s Day, the Health Ministry indicated that 15 had been killed and 199 wounded.

Other non-governmental organizations that have been monitoring the protests provided much higher figures. The Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH) released a report Tuesday saying that 309 had been killed from April 19 to July 2.

Thirty-eight more were killed Sunday in clashes between government opponents and police and pro-government groups in the southwestern towns of Diriamba and Jinotepe and in the northern province of Matagalpa, according to the Nicaraguan Centre for Human Rights (Cenidh).

The protests erupted on April 18 when the Nicaraguan government announced changes to the social security system regarding pensions. President Daniel Ortega backed down a few days later, but the unrest didn’t stop. More protests took place demanding the resignation of Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, after 11 years in power, with opponents accusing them of confiscating power and restricting freedoms.

After two months of continuous clashes, on June 22, the CIDH denounced the state’s “repressive action” against protesters.

 On July 7, Ortega dismissed any possibility of elections as a solution to Nicaragua’s crisis, which the Nicaraguan private sector and the president’s own brother had come to support. 


Related protest Nicaragua
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.

News

Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested
Jewish activists protesting Gaza violence arrested

Protest against ex-leader's move in Armenia
Protest against ex-leader's move in Armenia

Albania police hurt in motorway toll protest
Albania police hurt in motorway toll protest

Mass arrests in Maldives as activists defy emergency
Mass arrests in Maldives as activists defy emergency

Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran

Police in Tehran disperse women's rights demonstration
Police in Tehran disperse women's rights demonstration

Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa

At least 9 dead as bus sinks in Nicaraguan river
At least 9 dead as bus sinks in Nicaraguan river

Nicaragua rails against US sanctions bill
Nicaragua rails against US sanctions bill






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 