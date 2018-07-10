Death toll in Japan flood disaster rises to 195

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from torrential rains and floods in western Japan has risen to 195, the Kyodo News Agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, the death toll could rise, as around 60 people remain missing.

Search and rescue operations with more than 70,000 rescuers continue in the flood-affected areas, including the Hiroshima, Okayama, and Ehime prefectures.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, around 6,700 people remain in shelters.

Up to 5.9 million people were ordered to leave their homes in 19 prefectures due to the landslides and flooding.

The most casualties were reported in the Hiroshima, Ehime, Okayama, Yamaguchi, Kyoto, Gifu, Shiga, Hyogo, Kochi and Fukuoka prefectures.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe postponed scheduled visits to Europe and the Middle East due to the flood disaster.