Today's News
17:52, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
10:34, 12 July 2018 Thursday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.48 percent, or 439.96 points, to open at 91,729.43 points on Thursday.

The Borsa Istanbul banking and holding sector indices were up 1.12 percent and 0.69 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the telecommunication sector index posted the best performance, up 1.72 percent, while the wholesale and retail trade sector index had the worst, down 1.17 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 91,289.47, down 5.18 percent, or 4,985.22 points, with a trade volume of 11.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $2.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.8110 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.7680 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.6280 by market open -- from 5.6020 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.3720 Turkish liras versus 6.3290 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose to $74.66 per barrel as of 09.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT) Thursday, compared to $73.40 on Wednesday.

 


