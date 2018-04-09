Worldbulletin News

Israeli airstrikes hit 3 military positions in S.Syria
Israeli airstrikes hit 3 military positions in S.Syria

The attacks cause material damage but no deaths or injury reported

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli airstrikes Wednesday night targeted a number of areas under Assad regime control in the southwestern province of Quneita, reported regime news agency SANA on Thursday.

According to SANA, “an air force of the Israeli enemy fired several rockets towards some army points.”

The attacks took place in the vicinity of the villages of Hader Tall Kurum and Jaba in western rural Quneitra, in rural central Al-Samdaniya, and the town of Madinat al-Baath.

The attacks caused material damage, but no deaths or injury were reported.

Meanwhile, local sources told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli airstrikes targeted positions of the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced it was targeting three Syrian military positions in response to a drone launched from Syria which breached Israeli airspace on Wednesday before Israel downed it.

 



