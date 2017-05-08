Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish gendarmerie forces “neutralized” five terrorists in the eastern Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Anti-terrorist operations in the area remains ongoing.

The ministry did not specify the terror groups involved, but Turkey is committed to a long-running struggle against the PKK terror group in the area.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.