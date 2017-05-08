Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:51, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
11:28, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish gendarmerie forces “neutralized” five terrorists in the eastern Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Anti-terrorist operations in the area remains ongoing. 

The ministry did not specify the terror groups involved, but Turkey is committed to a long-running struggle against the PKK terror group in the area.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.



Related PKK Turkish forces
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker

AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Angela Merkel congratulates Erdogan over his election victory as two leaders meet on sidelines of NATO Summit
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East

In the next 5 years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, Turkey will play big role in the Mideast, say experts
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels

29 NATO heads of state and government attend 2-day summit to make important decisions on future of alliance
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences

Ibrahim Kalin calls sentences over murders by neo-Nazi NSU group far from 'satisfactory'
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide

'We will struggle together to prevent such crimes against humanity from recurring,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019

Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400s should no longer be questioned, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker

Hayrettin Nuhoglu also named speaker candidate of opposition Good Party ahead of Thursday's election
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

At least 20 people including provincial assembly candidate killed and many others wounded in suicide bombing in Peshawar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar

Allegations against his "criminal organization" include sexual abuse, kidnapping of minors  
TANAP project vital for Turkey Azerbaijan
TANAP project vital for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Gas pipeline project is strategic investment, says President Erdogan on traditional visit to Baku after inauguration

News

Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

8 PKK neutralized in northern Iraq, southeast Turkey
8 PKK neutralized in northern Iraq southeast Turkey

22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

Turkish forces continue to clear mines in Afrin
Turkish forces continue to clear mines in Afrin

Turkey, Free Syrian Army clear 2 villages in NW Syria
Turkey Free Syrian Army clear 2 villages in NW Syria

2 Turkish pilots killed in Syria helicopter crash
2 Turkish pilots killed in Syria helicopter crash

Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 25 terrorists last week
Turkish forces neutralize 25 terrorists last week

Turkish security forces neutralize 80 terrorists
Turkish security forces neutralize 80 terrorists






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 