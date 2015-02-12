Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
The country's R&D expenditures jumped by 17.5 percent in the year, versus 2016, according to a statement issued by TurkStat.
"According to this result, central government budget expenditures on R&D accounted for 0.34 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 1.4 percent of the central government budget expenditure in 2017," the statement said.
The country's indirect support for R&D activities also increased by 35 percent to 2.9 billion liras ($786.6 million).
The largest share of expenditures -- 41.2 percent -- on R&D was used by general university funds, while defense (28.5 percent) and industrial production and technology (7.7 percent) followed them.
"According to provisional results based on initial budget appropriations, Turkey has allocated 12.95 billion liras ($3.53 billion) on R&D for the budgetary year 2018.
"This covers not only government-financed R&D performed in government establishments, but also government-financed R&D in the other three national sectors (business enterprise, private non-profit, higher education) as well as abroad (including international organizations)," the statement said.
Turkey has 942 R&D centers, and they employ over 49,000 R&D personnel involved in more than 25,000 projects, according to the technology ministry data.
Research and development centers which work to develop technology with staffs of 15 or more are supported by the government with tax exemptions and incentives.
The country also has around 230 design centers that work to develop, improve, and diversify private sector products to boost the country's international competitive edge.
Similarly, design centers with more than 10 staffers are also supported by the government.
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says
BIST 100 slips over 1.03 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate at 4.7260
Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close
In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.
Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency makes regulation to establish independent and local credit rating agency