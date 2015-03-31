84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

World Bulletin / News Desk
The night of the coup bid by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), 34 people were martyred on the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge -- then called the Bosphorus Bridge -- including prominent advertiser Erol Olcok and his son Abdullah Tayyip Olcok.
All but two of the martyrs were civilians; the remaining two were police officers.
A total of 133 suspects remanded in custody were at Thursday’s hearing at Istanbul’s 25th Criminal Court, according to judicial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
During the hearing, 72 out of the suspects got aggravated life sentences for trying to overthrow the constitutional order, while 12 others got the same sentence for the murder of Olcok and his son.
The remaining suspects were sentenced to jail terms of 15-17 years, the sources added.
