Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:49, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Europe
13:46, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
German court gives 'OK' for Puigdemont extradition
German court gives 'OK' for Puigdemont extradition

High court says extradition of Spanish separatist can go forward based on accusations of misuse of public funds

World Bulletin / News Desk

A German court gave a green light on Thursday for the extradition to Spain of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, months after the Catalonia region made a blocked breakaway bid.

In a statement posted on its website, the Higher Regional Court in Schleswig-Holstein announced that it had given the go-ahead for an extradition request for Puigdemont, based on accusations of misuse of public funds. 

But it ruled out an extradition based on charges of rebellion, saying this was not compatible with German law.

Puigdemont for now remains free until the chief prosecutor files an official extradition request.

The separatist leader was arrested on March 25 in northern Germany, after Spanish authorities reactivated a European arrest warrant on charges of sedition, rebellion, and misuse of public funds.

He was conditionally released by the court in April. 

The 55-year-old politician led a parliamentary session last year that saw separatist lawmakers vote for the region of Catalonia to declare independence from Spain.

He and 12 other separatist leaders were officially charged with rebellion.



Related Germany Carles Puigdemont
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.

News

Spain court suspend Puigdemont as lawmaker
Spain court suspend Puigdemont as lawmaker

Ex-Catalan leader released from jail in Germany
Ex-Catalan leader released from jail in Germany

German prosecutor requests Puigdemont extradition
German prosecutor requests Puigdemont extradition

Hundreds rally in Berlin calling for Puigdemont's release
Hundreds rally in Berlin calling for Puigdemont's release

Former Catalan leader to stay in jail in Germany
Former Catalan leader to stay in jail in Germany

German police arrest ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont
German police arrest ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont

Germany to use 'Marshall Plan' for investments in Africa
Germany to use 'Marshall Plan' for investments in Africa

Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences

Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday
Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday

German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack
German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 