Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:50, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Europe
14:02, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg
Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg

NATO will continue to work with Georgia to prepare country for membership, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

World Bulletin / News Desk

Speaking at a NATO summit, the alliance’s chief on Thursday said that Georgia will join its ranks.

At a joint press conference in Brussels alongside Georgian President Giorgi Margverlashvili, Jens Stoltenberg said that the allied leaders reaffirmed the move on Wednesday.

Praising the progress Georgia is making on reforms, Stoltenberg said that NATO will continue to work with its government to prepare the country for membership.

Earlier, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Stoltenberg said that the situation in eastern Ukraine remains "serious".

"NATO is firm in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we strongly condemn Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea," he added.

Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region led Western powers, including the U.S., to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Along with the UN General Assembly, the U.S., the EU, and Turkey also do not recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

Since the annexation, Ukraine has been wracked by conflict in its eastern regions with Russian-backed separatists, leading to more than 10,000 deaths, according to the UN.

A two-day NATO summit started on Wednesday with the attendance of 29 NATO heads of state and government to make important decisions on the future of the alliance.

The summit is discussing important decisions on the alliance’s future and other major topics, including strengthening deterrence and defense, counter-terrorism and stability, strengthening cooperation with the EU, modernization, sharing responsibility and common values, and the transatlantic union.



Related Georgia nato
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.

News

NATO allies not to increase defense spending
NATO allies not to increase defense spending

NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

NATO to ‘monitor’ ballistic missile threat to Turkey
NATO to monitor ballistic missile threat to Turkey

Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels

Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

3 Georgians kidnapped in South Ossetia
3 Georgians kidnapped in South Ossetia

Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail
Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail

Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention
Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention

Former Georgia President Saakashvili detained in Kiev
Former Georgia President Saakashvili detained in Kiev

Georgian region hails Turkey as 'strategic partner'
Georgian region hails Turkey as 'strategic partner'

EU appoints new envoy on Georgia crisis, Karabakh
EU appoints new envoy on Georgia crisis Karabakh






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 