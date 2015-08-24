Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prominent Iraqi Shia cleric and politician Muqtada al-Sadr on Thursday called on Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi to resign from his Dawa Party in return for securing a third term in office.
Since last week, Iraqi electoral officials have been manually recounting ballots cast in the country’s May 12 parliamentary poll, official results of which remain dogged by dispute.
According to those results, Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the vote, winning 54 parliamentary seats, followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and al-Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats).
Al-Sadr seeks to form a new government “far from sectarianism or narrow political interests” with a mandate to fight corruption and carry out long-awaited reforms.
“We’re looking at new ways of drawing up coalitions in line with our reform plans,” Diaa al-Asadi, head of al-Sadr’s political bureau, told Anadolu Agency.
According to al-Asadi, talks remain underway between Sairoon; the Victory Bloc; the Hashd al-Shaabi-linked Al-Fatah Bloc; the National Wisdom movement (led by Ammar al-Hakim); and the Al-Wataniya Bloc (led by Vice-President Iyad Allawi).
Nevertheless, the choice of prime minister remains subject to considerable debate, al-Asadi said.
It appears that PM al-Abadi still has a chance to secure a third term in office if he is willing to resign from the Islamic Dawa Party, of which former PM Nouri al-Maliki is also leading member.
According to al-Asadi, al-Abadi’s resignation from the Dawa Party is a chief demand of most leading political blocs, including al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition.
“Iraq faces numerous challenges at this sensitive stage,” he said. “We need a prime minister who enjoys independence and authority.”
Al-Sadr also holds al-Maliki responsible for the Daesh terrorist group’s ability to overrun much of the country -- including Mosul -- in mid-2014.
Al-Asadi also downplayed the extent of “foreign influence” on Iraq’s electoral process.
“Some parties may enjoy the support of certain entities,” he said, “but as long as these parties adhere to the national program -- and aren’t bound by foreign interests -- there should not be a problem.”
Known for his hostility to the U.S., al-Sadr led a faction of Shia fighters against foreign forces during the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq from 2003 to 2011.
He is also one of a small handful of Iraqi Shia political leaders who are not closely associated with Iran.
Since the regime of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was overthrown by U.S. and U.K. forces in 2003, both Washington and Tehran have played significant roles in the talks leading up to the formation of successive Iraqi governments.
While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.