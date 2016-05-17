Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish lawmakers on Thursday began casting their votes to elect the first speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly under new government system.

In accordance with the Turkish Constitution, the election of the speaker is being conducted via secret ballot.

Turkey's last Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, is the strongest candidate for the post.

Yildirim has served as prime minister until earlier this week, when the post was abolished under constitutional changes.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced that it will support the AK Party’s candidate.

The voting process began at 2.28 p.m. local time (1128 GMT) at the Turkish Parliament.

Former parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman is watching the election process.

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has nominated Erdogan Toprak for the post of parliament speaker. Toprak, a onetime youth and sports minister, is a lawmaker from the Istanbul province.

The opposition Good (IYI) Party nominated Hayrettin Nuhoglu for the post of parliament speaker.

Nuhoglu, born in 1953, is also a lawmaker from Istanbul.

The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) nominated Meral Danis Bestas for the post.

Bestas, born in 1967, is a lawmaker from the southeastern Siirt province.

All rounds of the voting will be successively held.

In the first two rounds of voting, at least 401 out of 600 deputies' votes are needed to win.

In a third round of voting, a minimum of 301 votes is needed. If a fourth round is necessary, the candidate with the largest number of votes is elected.

The AK Party holds 290 seats in parliament, while the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has 144 seats, HDP 67 seats, the MHP 49, IYI Party 42, Felicity (Saadet) Party 2, Democrat Party (DP) 1, and Grand Unity Party (BBP) 1.