Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:49, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
15:13, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish lawmakers on Thursday began casting their votes to elect the first speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly under new government system.

In accordance with the Turkish Constitution, the election of the speaker is being conducted via secret ballot.

Turkey's last Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, is the strongest candidate for the post.

Yildirim has served as prime minister until earlier this week, when the post was abolished under constitutional changes.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced that it will support the AK Party’s candidate.

The voting process began at 2.28 p.m. local time (1128 GMT) at the Turkish Parliament.

Former parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman is watching the election process.

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has nominated Erdogan Toprak for the post of parliament speaker. Toprak, a onetime youth and sports minister, is a lawmaker from the Istanbul province.

The opposition Good (IYI) Party nominated Hayrettin Nuhoglu for the post of parliament speaker.

Nuhoglu, born in 1953, is also a lawmaker from Istanbul.

The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) nominated Meral Danis Bestas for the post.

Bestas, born in 1967, is a lawmaker from the southeastern Siirt province.

All rounds of the voting will be successively held. 

In the first two rounds of voting, at least 401 out of 600 deputies' votes are needed to win.

In a third round of voting, a minimum of 301 votes is needed. If a fourth round is necessary, the candidate with the largest number of votes is elected.

The AK Party holds 290 seats in parliament, while the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has 144 seats, HDP 67 seats, the MHP 49, IYI Party 42, Felicity (Saadet) Party 2, Democrat Party (DP) 1, and Grand Unity Party (BBP) 1.



Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker

AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Angela Merkel congratulates Erdogan over his election victory as two leaders meet on sidelines of NATO Summit
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East

In the next 5 years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, Turkey will play big role in the Mideast, say experts
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels

29 NATO heads of state and government attend 2-day summit to make important decisions on future of alliance
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences

Ibrahim Kalin calls sentences over murders by neo-Nazi NSU group far from 'satisfactory'
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide

'We will struggle together to prevent such crimes against humanity from recurring,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019

Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400s should no longer be questioned, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker

Hayrettin Nuhoglu also named speaker candidate of opposition Good Party ahead of Thursday's election
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

At least 20 people including provincial assembly candidate killed and many others wounded in suicide bombing in Peshawar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar

Allegations against his "criminal organization" include sexual abuse, kidnapping of minors  
TANAP project vital for Turkey Azerbaijan
TANAP project vital for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Gas pipeline project is strategic investment, says President Erdogan on traditional visit to Baku after inauguration

News

Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker

Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017
Turkey spends nearly 3B on R amp D in 2017

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 