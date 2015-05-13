EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008

World Bulletin / News Desk
The last time the EU NEET rate showed 10.6 percent was in 2008, and since has surged, peaking in 2012 at 13.2 percent.
In Turkey, the rate slipped 4.5 percent year-on year to 23.3 percent in the first quarter, compared to 24.4 percent for the same period in 2017.
Among EU countries, the lowest NEET rate for the first quarter of the year was in the Netherlands (4.1 percent), followed with the Czech Republic (5.7 percent) and Sweden (6.2 percent), while the highest rates were seen in Italy (19.1 percent), Greek Cyprus (15.6 percent), and Bulgaria (15.0 percent).
The indicator for the EA stood at 10.8 percent in Q1 in 2018, versus 11 percent for the same period last year, the EU statistical office said.
"Young people who are neither in employment nor in education or training are at risk of becoming socially excluded – individuals with income below the poverty-line and lacking the skills to improve their economic situation," according to an OECD statement.
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says
BIST 100 slips over 1.03 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate at 4.7260
Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close
In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.
Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency makes regulation to establish independent and local credit rating agency