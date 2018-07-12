Trump stokes Britain's Brexit turmoil at start of visit

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ignoring all diplomatic niceties, the convention-shredding US president set up the four-day visit with a rebuke of his beleaguered host as she battles to stop her government falling apart over Brexit.
Shrugging off the plans for mass protests, which on Friday will include a giant baby-shaped blimp bearing Trump's features, he said in Brussels: "They like me a lot in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration.
"I think that's why Brexit happened," he told a news conference before flying to Stansted Airport north of London.
He said Britain was "a pretty hot spot right now with a lot of resignations".
"The people voted to break it up (Britain's ties with the EU)," Trump said.
"So I would imagine that's what they will do, but maybe they will take a little bit of a different route. I don't know (if) that is what they voted for," he added.
"I'd like to see them be able to work it out so it could go quickly."
When asked about Trump's remarks, May said in Brussels: "What we are doing is delivering on the vote of the British people... that's what our proposal does."
While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
