Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 12 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
16:34, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two more alleged senior Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members were brought back to Turkey from abroad as part of operations against the terror group, police sources said on Thursday. 

Isa Ozdemir, who was apprehended in Azerbaijan, and Salih Zeki Yigit, in Ukraine, have been brought to Istanbul by private plane on Thursday afternoon following operations conducted by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity said.  

Ozdemir and Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization. 

Turkish intelligence officers last March had brought six alleged senior FETO members back to Turkey following operations against the terror group’s branch in the Balkans, according to security sources.

In cooperation with Kosovar intelligence, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) arrested the six men, who were said to be in charge of getting FETO members out of Turkey to go to Europe and the U.S..

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey has brought back 80 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members from abroad so far, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in April.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker

AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Angela Merkel congratulates Erdogan over his election victory as two leaders meet on sidelines of NATO Summit
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East

In the next 5 years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, Turkey will play big role in the Mideast, say experts
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels

29 NATO heads of state and government attend 2-day summit to make important decisions on future of alliance
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences

Ibrahim Kalin calls sentences over murders by neo-Nazi NSU group far from 'satisfactory'
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide

'We will struggle together to prevent such crimes against humanity from recurring,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019

Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400s should no longer be questioned, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker

Hayrettin Nuhoglu also named speaker candidate of opposition Good Party ahead of Thursday's election
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

At least 20 people including provincial assembly candidate killed and many others wounded in suicide bombing in Peshawar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar

Allegations against his "criminal organization" include sexual abuse, kidnapping of minors  
TANAP project vital for Turkey Azerbaijan
TANAP project vital for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Gas pipeline project is strategic investment, says President Erdogan on traditional visit to Baku after inauguration

News

84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker
Turkish parliament elects Binali Yildirim new speaker

Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker

Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017
Turkey spends nearly 3B on R amp D in 2017

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 