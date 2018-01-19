Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ak Party's candidate Binali Yildirim could not get the majority needed during the first and second round.
Yildirim was elected as the speaker of the Turkish Parliament with 335 votes in the third round.
In the third round, a minimum of 301 votes was needed.
The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supported Yildirim in the election.
Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Erdogan Toprak got 135 votes, while People's Democratic Party (HDP) candidate Meral Danis Bestas bagged 63 votes.
Good (IYI) Party's candidate Hayrettin Nuhoglu received 40 votes and Felicity (Saadet) Party candidate Cihangir Islamoglu got 5 votes. Six votes were ruled invalid.
The AK Party holds 290 seats in parliament, while the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has 144 seats, HDP 67 seats, the MHP 49, IYI Party 42, Saadet Party 2, Democrat Party (DP) 1, and Grand Unity Party (BBP) 1.
