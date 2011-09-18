Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:31, 13 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
18:00, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life

2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief 

World Bulletin / News Desk

A convict involved in a deadly PKK attack in eastern Turkey was handed three aggravated life sentences, according to the provincial chief public prosecutor’s office on Thursday. 

According to a statement by the Bingol Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, a Bingol court handed three aggravated life sentences to Umut Savas Kocyigit.

He was also sentenced to 51 years and eight months in prison to Umut Savas Kocyigit for destroying the state’s unity, voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder. 

An armed attack by PKK/KCK members targeting Bingol Police Chief Atalay Urker had martyred two police officers and wounded Urker and three other officers in the eastern Bingol province on Oct 9, 2014. 

During the hearing, the other convict Ramazan Ayaz was sentenced to  five years and seven-and-a-half months in jail for willingly helping a terror organization, the statement noted. 

 


Related Turkey bingol
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

Arrests made in southeastern Sirnak province
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life

2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief 
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Angela Merkel congratulates Erdogan over his election victory as two leaders meet on sidelines of NATO Summit
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East
Turkey to play decisive role in Middle East

In the next 5 years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, Turkey will play big role in the Mideast, say experts
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels
Turkish president attends NATO summit in Brussels

29 NATO heads of state and government attend 2-day summit to make important decisions on future of alliance
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences

Ibrahim Kalin calls sentences over murders by neo-Nazi NSU group far from 'satisfactory'
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide
Turkish president honors victims of Srebrenica genocide

'We will struggle together to prevent such crimes against humanity from recurring,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019
First S-400 delivery to Turkey in 2019

Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400s should no longer be questioned, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker

Hayrettin Nuhoglu also named speaker candidate of opposition Good Party ahead of Thursday's election
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

At least 20 people including provincial assembly candidate killed and many others wounded in suicide bombing in Peshawar

News

Turkey: 6 ISIL-linked suspects detained in east
Turkey 6 ISIL-linked suspects detained in east

Five PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish forces
Five PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish forces

11 PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey, Iraq's north
11 PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey Iraq's north

PKK kills security officer in eastern Turkey
PKK kills security officer in eastern Turkey

Soldier killed in PKK attack in eastern Turkey
Soldier killed in PKK attack in eastern Turkey

Soldier killed in eastern Turkey bomb attack
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey bomb attack

3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker

Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 