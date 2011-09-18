Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life

World Bulletin / News Desk

A convict involved in a deadly PKK attack in eastern Turkey was handed three aggravated life sentences, according to the provincial chief public prosecutor’s office on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Bingol Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, a Bingol court handed three aggravated life sentences to Umut Savas Kocyigit.

He was also sentenced to 51 years and eight months in prison to Umut Savas Kocyigit for destroying the state’s unity, voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder.



An armed attack by PKK/KCK members targeting Bingol Police Chief Atalay Urker had martyred two police officers and wounded Urker and three other officers in the eastern Bingol province on Oct 9, 2014.



During the hearing, the other convict Ramazan Ayaz was sentenced to five years and seven-and-a-half months in jail for willingly helping a terror organization, the statement noted.