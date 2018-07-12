3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 16 suspects, including three French nationals, were arrested for their alleged links to the PKK/KCK terror group in the southeastern Turkish provinces of Sirnak, according to security sources on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested during anti-terror operations in the Kovankaya village of Beytussebap district, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were accused of helping and working as couriers for the terrorist group, the sources added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.