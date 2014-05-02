Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

World Bulletin/News Desk
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thursday committed to invest $10 billion in South Africa, with 25 percent of the funds going towards energy projects, the South African Presidency said in a statement.
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a one-day state visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
According to the Presidency Ramaphosa met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the port city of Jeddah.
They discussed the status of their countries' bilateral relations and accepted to increase investment and trade relations.
South Africa imports 47 percent of its oil from Saudi Arabia and regards the country as a strategic partner in the Middle East.
“The country is also a large investor in South Africa, especially in the area of renewable energy,” the statement said.
Total trade between the two countries amounted to more than R55 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2017.
Ramaphosa who took office in February promised to raise $100 billion by wooing investors.
On Wednesday Ramaphosa visited Nigeria and on Friday he will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says
BIST 100 slips over 1.03 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate at 4.7260
Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close
In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.