Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:31, 13 July 2018 Friday
Economy
21:19, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects

World Bulletin/News Desk

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thursday committed to invest $10 billion in South Africa, with 25 percent of the funds going towards energy projects, the South African Presidency said in a statement.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a one-day state visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

According to the Presidency Ramaphosa met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the port city of Jeddah.

They discussed the status of their countries' bilateral relations and accepted to increase investment and trade relations.

South Africa imports 47 percent of its oil from Saudi Arabia and regards the country as a strategic partner in the Middle East.

“The country is also a large investor in South Africa, especially in the area of renewable energy,” the statement said.

Total trade between the two countries amounted to more than R55 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2017.

Ramaphosa who took office in February promised to raise $100 billion by wooing investors.

On Wednesday Ramaphosa visited Nigeria and on Friday he will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Related Saudi arabia South Africa investment
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Saudi Arabia to invest 10bn in S Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008
EU NEET rate in Q1 lowest since 2008

Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range
Turkey to expand Central Bank's operational range

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Turkey spends nearly 3B on R amp D in 2017
Turkey spends nearly $3B on R&D in 2017

Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'
World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit'

The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May
Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May

12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips over 1.03 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate at 4.7260
Turkish Treasury borrows over 1 9B
Turkish Treasury borrows over $1.9B

Treasury Undersecretariat holds 3 auctions for government bonds
EU house prices on the rise
EU house prices on the rise

Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 1.61 pct to 97,650.95 points
Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close  
Amazon to bring 1 700 jobs to Italy in 2018
Amazon to bring 1,700 jobs to Italy in 2018

In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
Hard' Brexit could see Philips quit Britain
'Hard' Brexit could see Philips quit Britain

The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.

News

Turkey's foreign direct investment close to $5B
Turkey's foreign direct investment close to 5B

Syrians top foreign investors in Turkey start-ups
Syrians top foreign investors in Turkey start-ups

Cuba halts permits for private businesses
Cuba halts permits for private businesses

France calls on Germany to hike investment spending
France calls on Germany to hike investment spending

Investors flocking to $5.2B in Turkish projects: PM
Investors flocking to 5 2B in Turkish projects PM

Turkey to invest $675 million in southeast district
Turkey to invest 675 million in southeast district

S. African provincial PM resigns over corruption claims
S African provincial PM resigns over corruption claims

Ramaphosa says national unity depends on land reform
Ramaphosa says national unity depends on land reform

One killed in South Africa mosque attack
One killed in South Africa mosque attack

Four South African miners die following earthquake
Four South African miners die following earthquake

S.Africa miners reach landmark silicosis settlement
S Africa miners reach landmark silicosis settlement

Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July

Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders
3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving
Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Four Saudis killed in plane crash
Four Saudis killed in plane crash

Prospects of social revolution in Saudi Arabia
Prospects of social revolution in Saudi Arabia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 