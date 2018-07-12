Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:31, 13 July 2018 Friday
Middle East
21:58, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen
NGO calls for probe on 'UAE war crimes' in Yemen

'Justice remains elusive a year after a network of secret prisons was first exposed in southern Yemen,' says Amnesty

World Bulletin/News Desk

Human right watchdog Amnesty International called for an investigation into alleged tortures, disappearances and ill treatment in detention facilities in Yemen run by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and affiliate militia groups.

"Justice remains elusive a year after a network of secret prisons was first exposed in southern Yemen," said the report called "God only knows if he's alive".

The Amnesty reports raised concerns over the children of detainees who are subjected to torture from UAE-backed militias.

Of 51 detainees who were reportedly abducted and tortured between March 2016 and May 2018, 19 remain unaccounted for.

"It is a small sample of a wider pattern of detention-related abuses in an environment of impunity and barriers to justice," said the report.

“Yemen and UAE should taking actions put an immediate end to these violations, and provide informations for those scattered families,” said Tirana Hassan Amnesty’s Director of Crisis Response.

Previously, Yemeni officials have asked UAE to shut down illegal detention facilities and hand over detainees to Yemeni government judicial authorities.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva reported ill treatment, torture and sexual abuse against Yemeni detainees by UAE soldiers.

The UAE is a major member of the Saudi-led coalition that has launched a massive air campaign in 2015 against Houthi rebels, who overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa.



Related yemen prison UAE
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching

Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound

News

Six policemen killed in Indonesia prison riot
Six policemen killed in Indonesia prison riot

'Over 13,000 Syrian women victims of regime prisons'
Over 13 000 Syrian women victims of regime prisons'

Ex-prisoner recalls torture behind bars in Syria
Ex-prisoner recalls torture behind bars in Syria

Key figure in S.Korean scandal faces life in prison 
Key figure in S Korean scandal faces life in prison

Tunisia inmates wage hunger strike to decry conditions
Tunisia inmates wage hunger strike to decry conditions

Irishman released from Egypt coup prison
Irishman released from Egypt coup prison

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen peace talks

'Houthis kill 814 women in Yemen’
Houthis kill 814 women in Yemen

Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121,000
Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121 000

UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks
UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen talks

7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen
7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen

UAE announces pause in offensive on Yemen's Hodeida
UAE announces pause in offensive on Yemen's Hodeida

UAE injects $3B into Ethiopia’s cash-strapped economy
UAE injects 3B into Ethiopia s cash-strapped economy

Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

UAE president makes rare appearance
UAE president makes rare appearance

Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 