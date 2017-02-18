Press agenda on July 13

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ceremony at presidential complex presenting Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim with honorary state medal.
ANKARA - Erdogan also to attend first meeting of presidential Cabinet at former parliamentary building.
ANKARA - Erdogan also to chair presidential Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.
ANKARA – Parliament's General Assembly to convene for first time since shift to presidential system of government.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump to visit defense facility with Prime Minister Theresa May.
LONDON - Trump also to hold separate meetings with Queen Elizabeth and May.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Fatih Ulusoy to hold press conference marking second anniversary of 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.
KENYA
NAIROBI - Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Cemil Miroglu to hold press conference marking second anniversary of 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.
LAGOS - Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren has urged governments to monitor the activities of the Fetullah Gulen movement, saying mistaking it for a benign organization with no hidden agenda could prove costly.
