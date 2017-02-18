Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:58, 13 July 2018 Friday
Media
09:58, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Press agenda on July 13
Press agenda on July 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 13, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ceremony at presidential complex presenting Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim with honorary state medal.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to attend first meeting of presidential Cabinet at former parliamentary building.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to chair presidential Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA – Parliament's General Assembly to convene for first time since shift to presidential system of government.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump to visit defense facility with Prime Minister Theresa May.

LONDON - Trump also to hold separate meetings with Queen Elizabeth and May.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war. 

 

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Fatih Ulusoy to hold press conference marking second anniversary of 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

 

KENYA

NAIROBI - Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Cemil Miroglu to hold press conference marking second anniversary of 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

 

LAGOS - Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren has urged governments to monitor the activities of the Fetullah Gulen movement, saying mistaking it for a benign organization with no hidden agenda could prove costly.  

 


Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on July 13
Press agenda on July 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 13, 2018
Press agenda on July 12
Press agenda on July 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 12, 2018
Press agenda on July 11
Press agenda on July 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday July 11, 2018
Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Here are the main topics Worldbulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Press agenda on July 09
Press agenda on July 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 9, 2018
Press agenda on July 08
Press agenda on July 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 8, 2018
Press agenda on July 07
Press agenda on July 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 7, 2018
Press agenda on July 06
Press agenda on July 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 6, 2018
Press agenda on July 05
Press agenda on July 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 5, 2018
Press agenda on July 04
Press agenda on July 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Press agenda on July 03
Press agenda on July 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Press agenda on July 02
Press agenda on July 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 2, 2018
Press agenda on July 01
Press agenda on July 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 1, 2018
Press agenda on June 30
Press agenda on June 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 30, 2018
Press agenda on June 29
Press agenda on June 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018
Press agenda on June 28
Press agenda on June 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 28, 2018

News

Press agenda on July 12
Press agenda on July 12

Press agenda on July 11
Press agenda on July 11

Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Press agenda on July 09
Press agenda on July 09

Press agenda on July 08
Press agenda on July 08

Press agenda on July 07
Press agenda on July 07






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 