Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history

Turkey and Pakistan signed the largest deal ever in the defense industry. Signatures of selling 30 T129 ATAK helicopters to Pakistan has been completed.
The ongoing T129 ATAK Helicopter contract negotiations were signed between the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Pakistan Defense Production Ministry.
In addition to this sales, TAI has reached a consensus on a large contract package in terms of logistics, spare parts, training and ammunition.
Thus, the biggest defense industry exports were realized in one go.
ATAK Helicopter features
The ATAK helicopter's features include high performance and maneuverability, asymmetrical weapon load, low visibility, sound and radar silhouette, high level of impact resistance and ballistic tolerance, which give the helicopter a versatile superior operational capability in various operations.
Equipped with up to 76 unguided rockets and 20 mm guns with 500 mm ammunition capacity for close air support missions, ATAK helicopters also feature eight long-range anti-tank missiles (UMTAS), 16 CIRIT laser guided missiles, eight Stinger air-to-air missiles for multi-purpose tasks, cutting-edge electronic warfare and electro-optical systems.
