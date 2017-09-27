Today in History July 13

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1099
|The Crusaders launch their final assault on Jerusalem.
|1534
|Ottoman armies capture Tabriz in northwestern Persia.
|1558
|Led by the Count of Egmont, the Spanish army defeats the French at Gravelines, France.
|1585
|A group of 108 English colonists, led by Sir Richard Grenville, reaches Roanoke Island, North Carolina.
|1643
|In England, the Roundheads, led by Sir William Waller, are defeated by Royalist troops under Lord Wilmot in the Battle of Roundway Down.
|1754
|George Washington surrenders Fort Necessity to the French, leaving them in control of the Ohio Valley.
|1787
|Congress, under the Articles of Confederation, enacts the Northwest Ordinance, establishing rules for governing the Northwest Territory, for admitting new states to the Union and limiting the expansion of slavery.
|1798
|English poet William Wordsworth visits the ruins of Tintern Abbey.
|1832
|Henry Schoolcraft discovers the source of the Mississippi River in Minnesota.
|1862
|Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest defeats a Union army at Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
|1863
|Opponents of the draft begin three days of rioting in New York City.
|1866
|The Great Eastern begins a two week voyage to complete a 12-year effort to lay telegraph cable across the Atlantic between Britain and the United States.
|1878
|The Congress of Berlin divides the Balkans among European powers.
|1939
|Frank Sinatra records his first song, "From the Bottom of My Heart," with the Harry James Band.
|1941
|Britain and the Soviet Union sign a mutual aid pact, providing the means for Britain to send war materiel to the Soviet Union.
|1954
|In Geneva, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, the People's Republic of China and France reach an accord on Indochina, dividing Vietnam into two countries, North and South, along the 17th parallel.
|1971
|The Army of Morocco executes 10 leaders accused of leading a revolt.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
