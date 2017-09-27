Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:59, 13 July 2018 Friday
History
10:30, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1099   The Crusaders launch their final assault on Jerusalem.
1534   Ottoman armies capture Tabriz in northwestern Persia.
1558   Led by the Count of Egmont, the Spanish army defeats the French at Gravelines, France.
1585   A group of 108 English colonists, led by Sir Richard Grenville, reaches Roanoke Island, North Carolina.
1643   In England, the Roundheads, led by Sir William Waller, are defeated by Royalist troops under Lord Wilmot in the Battle of Roundway Down.
1754   George Washington surrenders Fort Necessity to the French, leaving them in control of the Ohio Valley.
1787   Congress, under the Articles of Confederation, enacts the Northwest Ordinance, establishing rules for governing the Northwest Territory, for admitting new states to the Union and limiting the expansion of slavery.
1798   English poet William Wordsworth visits the ruins of Tintern Abbey.
1832   Henry Schoolcraft discovers the source of the Mississippi River in Minnesota.
1862   Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest defeats a Union army at Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
1863   Opponents of the draft begin three days of rioting in New York City.
1866   The Great Eastern begins a two week voyage to complete a 12-year effort to lay telegraph cable across the Atlantic between Britain and the United States.
1878   The Congress of Berlin divides the Balkans among European powers.
1939   Frank Sinatra records his first song, "From the Bottom of My Heart," with the Harry James Band.
1941   Britain and the Soviet Union sign a mutual aid pact, providing the means for Britain to send war materiel to the Soviet Union.
1954   In Geneva, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, the People's Republic of China and France reach an accord on Indochina, dividing Vietnam into two countries, North and South, along the 17th parallel.
1971   The Army of Morocco executes 10 leaders accused of leading a revolt.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 05
Today in History July 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 04
Today in History July 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 03
Today in History July 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 02
Today in History July 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 01
Today in History July 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 29
Today in History June 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 28
Today in History June 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 27
Today in History June 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 25
Today in History June 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 24
Today in History June 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 23
Today in History June 23

onological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 22
Today in History June 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06

Today in History July 05
Today in History July 05

Today in History July 04
Today in History July 04

Today in History July 03
Today in History July 03






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 