Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.48 percent, or 427.34 points, to open at 89,998.60 points on Friday.

On the last transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices climbed 0.74 percent and 0.22 percent, respectively.

While all sector indices started the day on the rise, the leasing factoring sector index posted the best performance, up 1.53 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 89,571.25, down 1.88 percent, or 1,718.22 points, with a trade volume of 12.3 billion Turkish liras ($2.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped slightly to 4.8460 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, from 4.8500 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate fell to 5.6510 in the open market -- from 5.6710 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.3950 Turkish liras versus 6.4170 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose to $74.01 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, from $73.45 at the previous close.