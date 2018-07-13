Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:58, 13 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
10:45, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179

Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar 

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of arrests in connection with a controversial televangelist rose to 179 Thursday as police in Turkey searched for those with suspected links to his cult-like organization.

Police were fired upon when they raided an address as part of simultaneous operations in four provinces, security officials carrying out the investigation said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operations, they confiscated six truckloads of historical artifacts and antiques along with more than 400 memory sticks, 70 weapons, more than 3,000 bullets and considerable amounts of cash.

Police are now consulting with experts in order to determine whether the confiscated artifacts are authentic.

Following the arrests, other potential victims started coming forward to file complaints, the officials added.

Police are searching for 56 others in connection with Adnan Oktar, also known as Harun Yahya, who is on the Financial Crime Division’s most wanted list, according to security sources.

On Wednesday, police arrested Oktar along with 171 suspects after the Istanbul Court of Peace ordered the confiscation of 235 suspects' properties and also appointed a trustee to their companies, organizations and associations.

They also arrested Oktar Babuna, a medical doctor specialized in neurosurgery and a close aide of Oktar.

Oktar’s group has been accused of crimes including establishing a criminal organization, child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, violating tax law and violating the anti-terrorism law.

Oktar owns a TV channel called A9, from where he broadcasts a show on religious and social issues surrounded by women he refers to as his “kittens".



Related Turkey Adnan Oktar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building

Ceremony held before cabinet meeting in capital Ankara
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup  
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish US officials to meet in Ankara
Turkish, US officials to meet in Ankara

The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179

Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar 
Turkey Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history
Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history

Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

Arrests made in southeastern Sirnak province
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life

2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief 
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  

News

Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar

Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins

July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

Turkey's poultry production up in May
Turkey's poultry production up in May

Turkish, US officials to meet in Ankara
Turkish US officials to meet in Ankara

Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history
Turkey Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 