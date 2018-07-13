Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:15, 14 July 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 17:55, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan
More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan

Officials fear death toll may rise as several injured are stated to be in critical condition.

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 133 people were killed and over 150 injured in two suspected suicide blasts targeting election rallies in southwest and northwest Pakistan on Friday, officials and local media reported.

A suspected suicide bomber detonated himself in an election rally in the remote Mastung district of mineral-rich Balochistan province, Balochistan Health Minister Faiz Kakar told reporters.

At least 128 people were killed in the blast, Balochistan Home Minister Agha Umar Bangulzai told reporters

The dead included a candidate from Mastung, Siraj Raisani, a brother of the former Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Raisani.

Local broadcaster Express News quoting officials and eyewitnesses reported that the suspected bomber detonated himself as soon as Raisani strode to the stage to address the rally.

Global terror network Daesh has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack via a website called “Amaq Agency”.

Officials fear death toll may rise as several injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, a suspected suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden motorbike into a vehicle minutes after the end of an election rally in the remote Bannu district, bordering the restive North Waziristan tribal region, killing five people and injuring another 30.

Senior politician Akram Khan Durrani, a candidate of the five-party religious alliance Muttehida Majlis Amal (MMA), was an apparent target of the attack but escaped unscathed, local broadcaster ARY News reported.

Durrani, a former chief minister of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, is running against Imran Khan, a popular former cricket star, in Bannu.

Durrani told ARY News that he was not at the venue when the blast occurred.

This was the second attack on MMA candidates in Bannu in the last two weeks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two blasts however security agencies point finger at Pakistani Taliban who have long been targeting the security agencies and civilians through suicide bombings.

The latest bombings followed a suicide blast at an election rally earlier this week in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa’s capital, that killed 21 people, including an election candidate.

Tehrik-e-Taliban-Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the Peshawar attack.

Pakistan’s elections are scheduled for July 25.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice Nasir-ul- Mulk condemned the fresh wave of attacks and directed the security agencies to ensure security of the election rallies and gatherings.


Related Pakistan election suicide bomb rally
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israeli army kills teenager injures dozens in Gaza
Israeli army kills teenager, injures dozens in Gaza

138 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli forces since start of anti-occupation protests in late March
U S indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking
U.S. indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking

A federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party
Trump NATO members agreed to increase spending
Trump: NATO members agreed to increase spending

US president says NATO members agreed to up defense budget, but reports say nothing was resolved at Brussels summit.
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests

Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.
Brazil s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice
Brazil’s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice

Judge rules there were too many scenarios that could be derived from the evidence presented to conclude he is guilty
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching

Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza

News

Rally against Israel's Al-Aqsa move in Istanbul
Rally against Israel's Al-Aqsa move in Istanbul

Rally held in Istanbul in solidarity with Palestinians
Rally held in Istanbul in solidarity with Palestinians

15,000 police deployed to guard CHP rally in Istanbul
15 000 police deployed to guard CHP rally in Istanbul

Thousands rally across London in solidarity with Aleppo
Thousands rally across London in solidarity with Aleppo

Chaos ensues as Trump cancels Chicago rally
Chaos ensues as Trump cancels Chicago rally

Turkish PM Davutoglu to join unity rally in France
Turkish PM Davutoglu to join unity rally in France

Suicide bombing injures 6 soldiers in Iraq
Suicide bombing injures 6 soldiers in Iraq

Suicide bombers kill 14 in northeast Nigeria
Suicide bombers kill 14 in northeast Nigeria

Suicide bomb hits foreign troop convoy in Afghanistan
Suicide bomb hits foreign troop convoy in Afghanistan

Nigeria: 5 injured near mosque by suicide bomb attack
Nigeria 5 injured near mosque by suicide bomb attack

Suicide bomber kills 20 at mosque in NW Pakistan
Suicide bomber kills 20 at mosque in NW Pakistan

Suicide bomber killed in foiled attack in Pakistan
Suicide bomber killed in foiled attack in Pakistan

Here’s all you need to know about Pakistani elections
Here s all you need to know about Pakistani elections

Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced

Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey
Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey

Voting officially ends in Turkish elections
Voting officially ends in Turkish elections

Nawaz Sharif, daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan

July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history
Turkey Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history

Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani president hails ‘strong ties’ with Turkey
Pakistani president hails strong ties with Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 