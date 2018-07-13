11:18, 13 July 2018 Friday

Turkish, US officials to meet in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

A working group established by Turkish and American officials from both countries’ foreign and justice ministries is set to meet in Ankara on July 13 as part of efforts to resolve a bunch of consular and legal disputes that include the cases of Fethullah Gulen and jailed pastor Andrew Brunson.

It will be the third meeting of the working group since it was established in early 2018 as a result of joint efforts by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Turkey’s long-standing request from the U.S. to extradite Fethullah Gülen, a preacher on a self-imposed exile in the U.S. who is believed to be the mastermind of the failed coup in July 2016, tops the list.