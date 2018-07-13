Turkey's poultry production up in May

World Bulletin / News Desk
In May, hen egg production in the country climbed 2.1 percent compared to the same month last year, reaching 1.6 billion units, according to TurkStat.
The institute stated that the number of slaughtered chickens and turkeys was 115 million and over 600,000 units, respectively.
"The number of slaughtered chickens increased by 4 percent compared with the same month of the previous year," it said. "The number of slaughtered turkeys increased by 52.9 percent compared with the same month of the previous year."
TurkStat said chicken meat production in May was around 200,000 tons, while turkey meat production was nearly 6,900 tons.
"Chicken meat production increased by 4 percent in May compared with the same month of the previous year, " it said, adding that turkey meat production rose 58.3 percent on a yearly basis.
The statistical authority will release the next poultry production report on Aug. 14.
Country's egg, chicken, turkey, and meat production climbed in May on yearly basis, says official data
BIST 100 rises over 400 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.8460
Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects
Share of young people in Turkey age 15-24 who are not in employment, education, or training down 4.5 pct in Q1 year-on-year
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says effective Central Bank is among main policy targets of new era
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.1 percent in 2018, lower than the 2.3 percent forecast just weeks ago in early May.
Country's central government research and development expenditures rise by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2017
The IEA welcomed in its July report last month's agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to open the taps in order to bring prices down from multi-year highs.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said buoyant world trade in 2017 and 2018 had helped impulse economic growth, and therefore demand for crude.
12-month rolling deficit stands at $57.6 billion, Turkish central bank says
BIST 100 slips over 1.03 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate at 4.7260
Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close
In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".