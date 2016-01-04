Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:58, 13 July 2018 Friday
Iraq
12:24, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests

Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi went to Basra on Friday hoping to restore calm in the southern city, which has been gripped by protests over unemployment, his office said.

Demonstrations have been ongoing over the past several days, with protesters in some cases setting tyres ablaze to block roads and trying to storm government installations.

The protests erupted on Sunday and security forces opened fire killing a protester, sparking further anger. 

As well as unemployment, protesters are frustrated by rising living costs and a lack of basic services in the city, the capital of Basra province.

There were further protests on Friday morning and calls for a demonstration in the afternoon in front of the local provincial headquarters. 

On Thursday Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said protesters tried to break into an oil installation in the West Qurna oil field of Basra province.

In a statement released by his office, Luaibi said the demonstrators failed to enter the area but had set fire to a gate and a security post.

Officially, 10.8 percent of Iraqis are jobless, while youth unemployment is twice as high in a country where 60 percent of the population are aged under 24.

Abadi has vowed to rebuild the economy, ravaged by years of conflict, but frustrations have been growing especially in the oil-rich south.

Iraq is the second biggest producer of crude in the OPEC oil cartel, with 153 billion barrels of proven reserves.



Related Iraq oil basra
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Trump NATO members agreed to increase spending
Trump: NATO members agreed to increase spending

US president says NATO members agreed to up defense budget, but reports say nothing was resolved at Brussels summit.
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests

Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.
Brazil s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice
Brazil’s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice

Judge rules there were too many scenarios that could be derived from the evidence presented to conclude he is guilty
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching

Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Turkish military destroys PKK targets in Qandil, Metina, Zap, Avasin Basyan, Hakurk and Gara regions
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces

News

Iraq probes murder of 3 Sunni clerics
Iraq probes murder of 3 Sunni clerics

Gunmen kill three Sunni clerics near Iraq's Basra
Gunmen kill three Sunni clerics near Iraq's Basra

Turkey evacuates consulate in Iraq's Basra
Turkey evacuates consulate in Iraq's Basra

OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market
OPEC warns of trade war 'risks' for oil market

US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments
US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments

Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list
Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list

Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports
Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports

Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak

Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race
Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race

Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister

Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north
Turkish airstrikes hit 28 PKK targets in Iraq's north

Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce

Recruitment of child soldiers for military operations
Recruitment of child soldiers for military operations

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 