Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan honored former Premier and current parliament speaker Binali Yildirim with Order of Merit for his outstanding service to country.

In a ceremony held at Presidential Complex on Friday, Erdogan presented Yildirim the highest order.

"Thanks to our government's strong stance, terrorist PKK is suffocating, terror group FETO is at the end of its rope," Erdogan said during his speech.

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim also presented Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With the introduction of the new executive presidency system in Turkey after the June 24 elections, Yildirim became the last prime minister of the country.