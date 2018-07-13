Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:57, 13 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
12:52, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan honored former Premier and current parliament speaker Binali Yildirim with Order of Merit for his outstanding service to country.

In a ceremony held at Presidential Complex on Friday, Erdogan presented Yildirim the highest order.

"Thanks to our government's strong stance, terrorist PKK is suffocating, terror group FETO is at the end of its rope," Erdogan said during his speech.

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim also presented Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With the introduction of the new executive presidency system in Turkey after the June 24 elections, Yildirim became the last prime minister of the country.



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building

Ceremony held before cabinet meeting in capital Ankara
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins
Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup  
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit
Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish US officials to meet in Ankara
Turkish, US officials to meet in Ankara

The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179
Arrests in Turkish televangelist case reach 179

Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar 
Turkey Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history
Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history

Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested
3 French nationals among 16 PKK suspects arrested

Arrests made in southeastern Sirnak province
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life
Bingol terror attack convict sentenced to life

2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief 
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament s new speaker
Voting begins to elect Turkish parliament’s new speaker

Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Turkish security forces neutralize 5 terrorists
Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists

Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110  

News

Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker
Binali Yildirim elected as the new Parliament speaker

Turkey’s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker
Turkey s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker

Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey
Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey

Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success
Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success

Turkish PM praises poll body over successful elections
Turkish PM praises poll body over successful elections

Erdogan speaks at first parliament building
Erdogan speaks at first parliament building

Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

NATO to ‘monitor’ ballistic missile threat to Turkey
NATO to monitor ballistic missile threat to Turkey

Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 