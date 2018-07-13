Erdogan honors Yildirim with Order of Merit

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a ceremony held at Presidential Complex on Friday, Erdogan presented Yildirim the highest order.
"Thanks to our government's strong stance, terrorist PKK is suffocating, terror group FETO is at the end of its rope," Erdogan said during his speech.
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim also presented Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
With the introduction of the new executive presidency system in Turkey after the June 24 elections, Yildirim became the last prime minister of the country.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup
Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar
Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief
AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate rises to 4.8110