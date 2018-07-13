Update: 14:02, 13 July 2018 Friday

Trump: NATO members agreed to increase spending

World Bulletin / News Desk

US President Donald Trump says he is "very, very happy" because of NATO members have pledged to increase defence spending to levels "never seen before", despite denials from allies such as France that additional pledges were made beyond previous targets.

In a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, Trump said NATO members would increase their contribution at a "much faster clip" than scheduled.

"We made a tremendous amount of progress today," Trump said.