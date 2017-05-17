11 migrants stranded on island in Aegean saved 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eleven out of around 30 undocumented migrants stranded on an island in the Turkish Aegean have been rescued, security sources said on Friday.



The migrants trapped on Bogaz Island -- including children -- were saved by Turkish Coast Guard helicopters, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



Bogaz -- an uninhabited island off Cesme, in the Aegean province of Izmir -- is near the Greek island of Chios. The migrants are thought to have gotten stranded while trying to illegally cross to the Greek island.