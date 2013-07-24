Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s main opposition leader has been ordered to pay 95,000 Turkish liras ($19,500) in damages for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 6th Civil Court of First Instance in the capital Ankara, in three back-to-back hearings on Friday, ordered Kemal Kilicdaroglu to make the payment for immaterial damages.



Kilicdaroglu was charged with attacking Erdogan’s personal rights.



In June, Kilicdaroglu also lost two other lawsuits in cases related to the Turkish president and was ordered to pay 339,000 Turkish liras ($70,000) in damages to Erdogan and his relatives.