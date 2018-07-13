Cameroon president to run for seventh consecutive term

World Bulletin / News Desk

Paul Biya, the long-serving Cameroonian president, on Friday announced his candidacy for a seventh consecutive term ahead of Oct. 7 presidential polls.

"Dear compatriots in Cameroon and the diaspora, aware of the challenges we must take up together to ensure a more united, stable and prosperous Cameroon. I am willing to respond positively to your overwhelming calls. I will stand as your candidate in the upcoming election," Biya tweeted.

Biya, 85, served as prime minister from 1975 until he succeeded former President Ahmadou Ahidjo in 1982.

Candidates can submit their applications until July 19 and the election campaign will begin on September 24.

Some of the major opposition candidates are Joshua Osih (Social Democratic Front), Akere Muna (Popular Front for Development), Cabral Libii (PURS) and Maurice Kamto (Cameroon Renaissance Movement).