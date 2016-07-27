Worldbulletin News

July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish embassy in Pakistan on Friday hosted an event in memory of the victims of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, orchestrated by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The event held at the Turkish embassy in Islamabad was attended by Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister for Human Rights and Kashmir Affairs Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Air Chief Marshal of Pakistan Air Force Zahid Mehmood; several senators, diplomats, heads of different organizations and civil and military officials.

Short videos of defeated coup were showed in the event to highlight the brutality and worst acts of terrorism by FETO operatives, who martyred civilians, bombed the presidential palace, parliament and police headquarters.

"I salute to the brave Turkish nation who bravely fought against the coup attempt and saved democracy in their country," Bharucha said.

The participants were shocked while watching the videos.

"Nobody could bear to watch the videos of 15th July defeated coup attempt in Turkey but I appreciate the Turkish nation who showed the world how they protected the democracy in their country" the minister said.

Speaking at the gathering, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul it was not a simple coup attempt but a "worst act of terrorism" orchestrated by FETO terrorists organization.

"FETO had established thousands of education institutions in around 160 countries of the world which were a big security threats for them and July 15 defeated coup attempt was a wakeup call for everyone," Yurdakul told the participants.

The envoy noted many countries have shut down the FETO-linked schools or handed over their control to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

 


