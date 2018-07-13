S.Africa launches world’s largest radio telescope

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sixty-four dishes in the MEERkat array scattered over eight kilometers in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province -- where signal interference is minimal -- were inaugurated today. Radio telescopes detect radio emissions from both natural sources and man-made. More telescopes are set to be built.
When completed, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescopes will enable astronomers to monitor the sky in unprecedented detail and survey the entire sky much faster than any system currently in existence, according to the project.
David Mabuza, South Africa’s deputy president, officially inaugurated the project. He said it is not only South Africa which will be benefit from the telescopes but scientists across the globe.
MEERkat sets stage for Square Kilometre Array project, to allow astronomers to see the sky in unprecedented detail
Prominent users see follower counts decrease by millions after removal of accounts deemed suspicious or fraudulent
Social media giant fined £500,000 ($663,042) for failing to protect users’ private information
The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.
Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors
It is the newest threat from the Kilauea volcano, which began erupting last Thursday on the US state's Big Island, the National Park Service said.
Turkey had a total of nearly 12.2 million registered cars by the end of March