Today's News
17:57, 13 July 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
16:29, 13 July 2018 Friday

Militants kill 2 paramilitary troops in Kashmir’s south
Militants kill 2 paramilitary troops in Kashmir’s south

Militants travelling in vehicle open fire on paramilitary deployment in Achabal town, police spokesman says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Militants in southern Kashmir targeted Indian paramilitary personnel, killing two of them on Friday, police said.

Two Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in south of Kashmir when militants attacked their convoy on Friday. 

“Before noon, the militants travelling in a vehicle opened fired on CRPF [paramilitary] deployment in Achabal town,” said Manoj Pandita, the police spokesman.

“Three personnel were injured in the incident. Two of whom later succumbed to their injuries,” Pandita added.

The attack came on the day when the region was observing a public holiday and a complete shutdown on Friday to commemorate the 1931 Martyrs day. 

On July 13, 1931, hundreds of Muslims rose in rebellion against the autocratic Dogra ruler Hari Singh. His soldiers opened fire on the protestors killing several of them. 

The pro-Independence leadership of the region had called for a shutdown to commemorate the day and also to protest against the killings of Kashmiris by Indian forces.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir.

Also, in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

