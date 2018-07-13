Turkey's first cabinet meeting begins

World Bulletin / News Desk

The first Cabinet meeting under the new presidential system began on Friday.

The Cabinet convened at 3.56 p.m. (1256GMT) at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, which did away with the prime minister post, among other changes.

Erdogan won the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).