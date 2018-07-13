Erdogan speaks at first parliament building

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday spoke at the opening ceremony of the first Cabinet meeting under the new executive presidency system.

The ceremony was held at the first parliamentary building of the Republic in the capital Ankara.

“We will work relentlessly until we build Turkey [a place] where we can foresee our future with confidence,” Erdogan underlined.

He said the first parliament was the beginning, while the new one is the continuation.

“Today we see this ceremony in the old parliament building as a symbol of the continuation of history,” Erdogan added.

The Cabinet later moved to the Presidential Complex for the meeting chaired by Erdogan.

On Monday, Erdogan unveiled Turkey's new 16-minister Cabinet in the capital Ankara.