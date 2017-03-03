Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:15, 14 July 2018 Saturday
Europe
18:12, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Angela Merkel under strain over neo-Nazi murders trial
Angela Merkel under strain over neo-Nazi murders trial

Germany's NSU trial leaves many questions unanswered, Merkel’s government vows such murders will never happen again  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government pledged on Friday to do everything to ensure that the neo-Nazi killing spree of the NSU would never happen again, amid heavy criticism from families of victims. 

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert rebuffed criticism directed at Merkel for not honoring the promise she made four years ago to resolve the murders. 

“It is still a task for the politicians, the judiciary and the people in Germany to do everything to ensure that the NSU serial murders would never happen again. This task would not end with the end of the trial,” Seibert said. 

The shadowy National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed 10 people, including eight Turkish and one Greek immigrant as well as a police officer, between 2000 and 2007, but the murders had long remained unresolved. 

After a five-year-long trial, a Munich court Wednesday handed a life sentence to the main suspect Beate Zschaepe and gave lighter sentences to four other suspects, who provided support to the terrorist group. 

The families of neo-Nazi murder victims expressed disappointment with the verdict and said the trial has left many key questions unanswered.

They also accused authorities of trying to cover up the neo-Nazi group’s possible ties to informants and officials working for the domestic intelligence agency. 

The German public first learned of the group's existence and its role in the murders in 2011, when two members -- Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Bohnhardt -- died after an unsuccessful bank robbery and police found guns and extreme-right literature in their apartment.  

During the five-year trial, Beate Zschaepe, the only surviving member of the group,  declined to give any insight about the NSU and tried to lay the blame on her two deceased colleagues. 

The scandal surrounding the neo-Nazi NSU has led to criticism of police and security agencies, and accusations of institutional racism. 

Until 2011, Germany’s police and intelligence services ruled out any racial motive for the murders and instead treated immigrant families as suspects, questioning them over alleged connections with mafia groups and drug traffickers. 

While recent revelations have shown that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency had dozens of informants who had contacts with the NSU suspects, officials insisted that they had no prior information about the NSU terror cell and its suspected role in the killings.

However, authorities in the central German state of Hesse have recently decided to keep several documents secret for 120 years, prompting further speculations about the NSU’s possible ties. 

 



Related Germany Merkel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israeli army kills teenager injures dozens in Gaza
Israeli army kills teenager, injures dozens in Gaza

138 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli forces since start of anti-occupation protests in late March
U S indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking
U.S. indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking

A federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party
Trump NATO members agreed to increase spending
Trump: NATO members agreed to increase spending

US president says NATO members agreed to up defense budget, but reports say nothing was resolved at Brussels summit.
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests

Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.
Brazil s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice
Brazil’s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice

Judge rules there were too many scenarios that could be derived from the evidence presented to conclude he is guilty
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching

Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza

News

German coalition partners in crisis talks
German coalition partners in crisis talks

Germany will miss NATO spending target
Germany will miss NATO spending target

Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran
Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran

Putin, Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi
Putin Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi

Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel Macron vow to make EU a global player

German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania’s EU perspective
German Chancellor Merkel backs Albania s EU perspective

German court gives 'OK' for Puigdemont extradition
German court gives 'OK' for Puigdemont extradition

Germany to use 'Marshall Plan' for investments in Africa
Germany to use 'Marshall Plan' for investments in Africa

Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences
Ibrahim Kalin slams German NSU sentences

Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday
Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 