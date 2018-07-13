Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:15, 14 July 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
19:18, 13 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Nawaz Sharif, daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif, daughter arrested upon return to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam arrived back to Pakistan on Friday to face lengthy prison sentences.

World Bulletin/News Desk

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and his daughter, who have recently been convicted in a corruption case, were arrested at the Lahore airport soon after their return from London, officials and local media reported.

An Etihad Airways plane carrying Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz landed at 8:45 p.m. (1545GMT) as his supporters and police clashed in Lahore and in other parts of the Punjab province, a stronghold of Sharif’s right-wing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Amateur footage aired on the local 92 News channel showed police and paramilitary troops “Rangers” entering the plane and taking Sharif and Maryam into custody minutes after other passengers had disembarked.

Sharif is likely to be flown by helicopter to the Adyala jail in the garrison city Rawalpindi, the channel reported.

Sharif was returning from London where he was with his ailing wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, who is battling cancer. .

On July 6, a Pakistani court had handed a 10-year jail term to Sharif and imposed an 8 million-pound ($10.58 million) fine in a graft case linked to the illegal purchase of four luxury apartments in London in 1993.

His daughter Maryam and her husband Safdar were sentenced to seven years and one year in jail, respectively.

They can challenge the July 6 verdict until July 16.
Last July, 68-year-old Sharif was barred from holding public office by the Supreme Court. The top court also barred him from holding the leadership of his political party, the PML-N.

Along with his daughter and other family members, Nawaz Sharif, whose party came to power in a landslide victory in the 2013 general election, is also involved in two other corruption cases, which, he claims, have been “cooked up” and were aimed at ousting him and his party from politics.

Nawaz Sharif served as premier from 1990 to 1992, 1997 to 1999, and 2013 to 2017.

Hundreds of Sharif’s supporters were arrested in Lahore and elsewhere in Punjab during the last couple of days ahead of his return from London.

Shehbaz Sharif, the three-time Punjab chief minister, and Sharif's younger brother, led a rally but it could not reach the airport because of police blockade.

 



Related Pakistan nawaz sharif
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israeli army kills teenager injures dozens in Gaza
Israeli army kills teenager, injures dozens in Gaza

138 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli forces since start of anti-occupation protests in late March
U S indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking
U.S. indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking

A federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party
Trump NATO members agreed to increase spending
Trump: NATO members agreed to increase spending

US president says NATO members agreed to up defense budget, but reports say nothing was resolved at Brussels summit.
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests
Iraq PM heads to oil-rich Basra after violent protests

Abadi flew straight into the city from Brussels where he attended a NATO summit to discuss the Islamic State group and immediately held talks with officials, a statement said.
Brazil s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice
Brazil’s Lula acquitted of obstruction of justice

Judge rules there were too many scenarios that could be derived from the evidence presented to conclude he is guilty
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching
US reopens 1955 case of black boy's lynching

Justice Department reopens case of Emmett Till, who was lynched after a white woman accused him sexual advances
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

While debate at the nearby NATO summit was marked by President Donald Trump's attacks on Germany's close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.
NATO members agree to boost defense spending
NATO members agree to boost defense spending

US commitment to NATO remains very strong, mostly due to allies' commitment to spend more, Donald Trump tells reporters
Iraq s al-Sadr calls for independent prime minister
Iraq’s al-Sadr calls for ‘independent’ prime minister

Talks remain underway between Iraq’s main political forces with view to forging coalition government
The long history of fake news
The long history of fake news

In capital letters and with an exclamation mark, "FAKE NEWS!" may have been popularised by Donald Trump in hundreds of his tweets but the concept has existed for centuries.
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264
Death toll in Nicaragua protests hits 264

Number of dead and wounded climbs since protests erupted in April over changes to social security system affecting pensions
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump said the gas pipeline would amount to a “captive” Germany, as it would lead to energy dependence on Russia.
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

Fetullah Terrorist Organization finances PR firms to look democratic, but closer scrutiny reveals the opposite
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit
Gaza imposes retaliatory ban on import of Israeli fruit

Move comes in response to fresh Israeli restrictions on the movement of goods into/out of blockaded Gaza Strip
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit
Trump slams 'captive' Germany at NATO summit

The two-day meet in Brussels was already shaping up to be the alliance's most difficult in years, with Europe and the US engaged in a bitter trade spat and Trump demanding that NATO allies "reimburse" Washington for the cost of defending the continent.
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla
Israel releases seven passengers of Gaza flotilla

Move comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted Palestinian humanitarian flotilla seeking to break blockade of Gaza

News

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan: 5 ruling party’s lawmakers step down
Pakistan 5 ruling party s lawmakers step down

Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif's sons declared absconders
Pakistan s ex-PM Sharif's sons declared absconders

Pakistan’s former PM indicted in another graft case
Pakistan s former PM indicted in another graft case

Pakistan: Court defers Sharif's indictment after clash
Pakistan Court defers Sharif's indictment after clash

Ousted Pakistani PM re-elected as ruling party head
Ousted Pakistani PM re-elected as ruling party head

More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan
More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in

July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism
July 2016 defeated coup was worst act of terrorism

Here’s all you need to know about Pakistani elections
Here s all you need to know about Pakistani elections

Turkey, Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history
Turkey Pakistan sign largest defence deal of their history

Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani president hails ‘strong ties’ with Turkey
Pakistani president hails strong ties with Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 