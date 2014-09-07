20:04, 13 July 2018 Friday

U.S. indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking

World Bulletin/News Desk

A U.S. grand jury on Friday indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for alleged hacking related to the 2016 race for the White House.

All of the individuals allegedly worked for two units of Russia's main intelligence directorate, the GRU, according to the nearly 30-page indictment.

"The units engaged in active cyber operations to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told reporters. "One GRU unit worked to steal information, while another unit worked to disseminate stolen information."

The indictment includes 11 criminal charges and a separate forfeiture allegation.