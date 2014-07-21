22:20, 13 July 2018 Friday

Israeli army kills teenager, injures dozens in Gaza

World Bulletin/News Desk

Israeli forces martyred a Palestinian teenager, injured hundreds in the Gaza Strip on Friday, amid months-long demonstrations against the Israeli occupation over Palestinian land, the Health Ministry reported.

According to a written statement from Palestine’s Health Ministry, Osman Rami Hills, a 15-year-old Palestinian, was killed by Israeli live bullet during Friday's protest at the Gaza border.

The Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra announced that 220 Palestinian demonstrators have been injured by gas canisters and live bullets fired by Israel’s security forces in Gaza Strip on the same day.

A total of 138 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since the start of anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip late March.

The Israeli army uses live ammunition against Palestinians who demand "returning to the lands they were exiled from and an end to the illegitimate blockade Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2006".