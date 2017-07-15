Turkey to mark 2nd anniversary of defeated coup

World Bulletin/News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a ceremony at Istanbul's iconic bridge to mark the second anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Erdogan will first attend a commemoration ceremony to be held in Ankara as part of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.
The Turkish president will later visit Istanbul's July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and the nearby Monument of Martyrs unveiled by Erdogan last year to honor those who lost their lives while resisting the putsch.
Erdogan will join a march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and make an address. He will unveil the July 15 Martyrs' Museum which is still under construction.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
President Erdogan will join march on July 15 Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election on June 24 marks Turkey's transition to presidential system of government
Turkish embassy in Islamabad hosts event in memory of victims of July 15, 2016 defeated coup
Turkey: CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu ordered to pay nearly $20K in damages for attacking the president's personal rights
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim presents Prime Ministry's seal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The working group constitutes a technical basis for both sides to understand and find a solution to the expectations of both countries from each other on key consular and legal affairs.
Those detained include a medical doctor who is a close aide of Adnan Oktar
Turkey and Pakistan ink deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry
2014 armed attack in eastern Bingol martyred 2 police officers, injured chief
AK Party candidate Yildirim was elected as the 28th speaker of Turkish Parliament (TBMM) with 335 votes.
Isa Ozdemir and Salih Zeki Yigit are suspected of being members of an armed terror organization
Turkey's last prime minister Binali Yildirim is strongest candidate for the post
Istanbul court finds suspects guilty in major case concerning deadly violence during 2016 defeated coup
Terrorists neutralized in eastern Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry