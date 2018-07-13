23:12, 13 July 2018 Friday

US-led coalition strikes regime positions in Syria

World Bulletin/News Desk

At least 40 Bashar al-Assad regime soldiers were killed when warplanes from a U.S.-led air coalition struck a military position in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province, local sources said on Friday.

The sources who asked not to be named told Anadolu Agency that coalition warplanes early Friday had targeted a Daesh-held military site in the town of Hajin in Deir ez-Zor’s city of Al-Boukamal.

During the attack, at least 40 regime soldiers were killed while the remaining soldiers left the area, the sources added.