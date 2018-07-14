Worldbulletin News

Iceland replaces US on Human Rights Council
172 of 193-member-state General Assembly vote in favor of Iceland's nomination

World Bulletin/News Desk

Iceland was overwhelmingly approved to take the U.S.'s former spot on the UN's Human Rights Council on Friday.

In all, 172 countries within the 193-member-state General Assembly voted in favor of Iceland's nomination during the secret ballot vote.

The U.S. withdrew from the council June 19 over charges of alleged prejudice against Israel, and allegations that the body serves as a protector of rights abusers.

Iceland's tenure will run through the end of the current term, which expires in 2019.

Human Rights Council members typically serve three-year terms.



